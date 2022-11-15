Sabbath worship services: the Vatican, COP27, mount Sinai & the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, November 12, 2022.. In this video, pastor Craig looks at the upcoming COP27 climate change meeting which will be held near Mount Sinai, Egypt and how the religious leaders, including the pope, will be uplifting the climate as a god to make the world’s apostate religions come together in unity, which will lead to the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark of SUNday worship enforcement worldwide just prior to Christ’s return.





