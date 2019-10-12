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Get Baby Soft Pink Lips in 7 Days Naturally at Home | Get Rid of Dark Lips
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31 views • October 12, 2019
Get Baby Soft Pink Lips in 7 Days Naturally at Home - Get Rid of Dark Lips.
1. Rose:
Rose extract is one of the best home remedies for pink lips. It helps to lighten the dark lips and makes it soft.
Take some rose petals and soak them in milk. Make a paste and apply it on your lips.
2. Lemon and Sugar Scrub:
The bleaching property in lemon works well as a simple yet very powerful remedy for dark lips.
The vitamin C present in lemon makes your lips pink. Sugar helps remove dead skin cells present on your lips and restores the natural shining and pink color. Cut a thin slice from the lemon, sprinkling a bit of sugar on top and rub your lips with this combination on a regular basis.
3. Pomegranate Juice:
pomegranate juice is also another great ingredient to get pink lips fast.
Mix a small amount of pomegranate juice with a few drops of milk cream and rose water, Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub for a few minutes.
4, Turmeric and Milk:
Mix some turmeric and milk and make a paste. Apply this paste on your lips.
5. Beetroot:
You can also apply beetroot juice to get pink lips naturally.
6. Strawberry:
Strawberry is another excellent ingredient to get natural pink lips. Apply strawberry juice on your lips. You can also mix strawberry juice with petroleum jelly and apply it on your lips to lighten your lips.
1. Rose:
Rose extract is one of the best home remedies for pink lips. It helps to lighten the dark lips and makes it soft.
Take some rose petals and soak them in milk. Make a paste and apply it on your lips.
2. Lemon and Sugar Scrub:
The bleaching property in lemon works well as a simple yet very powerful remedy for dark lips.
The vitamin C present in lemon makes your lips pink. Sugar helps remove dead skin cells present on your lips and restores the natural shining and pink color. Cut a thin slice from the lemon, sprinkling a bit of sugar on top and rub your lips with this combination on a regular basis.
3. Pomegranate Juice:
pomegranate juice is also another great ingredient to get pink lips fast.
Mix a small amount of pomegranate juice with a few drops of milk cream and rose water, Apply this paste on your lips and gently scrub for a few minutes.
4, Turmeric and Milk:
Mix some turmeric and milk and make a paste. Apply this paste on your lips.
5. Beetroot:
You can also apply beetroot juice to get pink lips naturally.
6. Strawberry:
Strawberry is another excellent ingredient to get natural pink lips. Apply strawberry juice on your lips. You can also mix strawberry juice with petroleum jelly and apply it on your lips to lighten your lips.
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