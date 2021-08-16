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Glass worker loses job, now homeless due to govt. ordered lockdowns. Govt. refuses unemployment $.
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61 views • August 16, 2021
Phoenix Arizona native made homeless by scamdemic lockdown. His glass company, Wright Brothers, forced out of business due to lockdown putting customers out of business that buy glass for windows, storefronts.
This man said he received no pandemic relief benefits like extended unemployment(he applied in May of 2020 and never received it) or a moratorium on eviction. His landlord evicted him out of a house he rented and now he's been homeless.
Unlike the stereotype of homeless, Eric is not a drug addict, mentally ill or violent
criminal. The scamdemic crisis by the globalist run govt. has damaged millions of lives, more than tripled suicides and broken families while actual covid deaths are less than .03 percent of those infected.
This is the real intent of the globalist cartel owners to wipe out small, independent businesses worldwide and consolidate power in a small group of multinational cartels.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
Email your name, city, state to [email protected] to go on mailing list for special news alerts and pledge a $ contribution.
This man said he received no pandemic relief benefits like extended unemployment(he applied in May of 2020 and never received it) or a moratorium on eviction. His landlord evicted him out of a house he rented and now he's been homeless.
Unlike the stereotype of homeless, Eric is not a drug addict, mentally ill or violent
criminal. The scamdemic crisis by the globalist run govt. has damaged millions of lives, more than tripled suicides and broken families while actual covid deaths are less than .03 percent of those infected.
This is the real intent of the globalist cartel owners to wipe out small, independent businesses worldwide and consolidate power in a small group of multinational cartels.
"Groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency"
Email your name, city, state to [email protected] to go on mailing list for special news alerts and pledge a $ contribution.
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