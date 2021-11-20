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Nov 19th Taurus Lunar Eclipse Energies, Heart Breakthroughs, Cosmic Upgrades ~ Intuitive Astrology - Molly McCord
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50 views • November 20, 2021
Thanks go to Molly McCord and her YouTube channel for this video.
~~ 2021 Soul Growth Astrology Webinars - The major astrology of 2021, including the last 2 eclipses of the year. Use code "BYE2021" for 50% off the full program. More details here: https://www.mollymccord.online/the-astrology-of-2021-webinars
~~ 2022 Soul Growth Astrology Webinars ~ The major astrology of 2022 and how the energies will show up in your natal chart, including the 4 Mercury retrogrades, Venus retrograde, Mars retrograde, and the 4 eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio. Use code “2022” to get it for only $25 USD for a limited time. Check it out: https://www.mollymccord.online/2022-astrology
~~ 2021 Soul Growth Astrology Webinars - The major astrology of 2021, including the last 2 eclipses of the year. Use code "BYE2021" for 50% off the full program. More details here: https://www.mollymccord.online/the-astrology-of-2021-webinars
~~ 2022 Soul Growth Astrology Webinars ~ The major astrology of 2022 and how the energies will show up in your natal chart, including the 4 Mercury retrogrades, Venus retrograde, Mars retrograde, and the 4 eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio. Use code “2022” to get it for only $25 USD for a limited time. Check it out: https://www.mollymccord.online/2022-astrology
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