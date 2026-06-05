The moment of the explosion in Romanian Constanta.



Romanian media report that 3 more naval drones were discovered there.

5 Azerbaijani citizens were killed in the attack

Cynthia.. 2 other videos about this, were uploaded already with more info...

Adding: From Dmitry Medvedev:

"The bastard doctor Ursula called the explosion of a naval drone in Constanta a 'direct consequence of Russia's war.' We await the thermonuclear idiot's conclusion that the upcoming explosion of the EU headquarters in Brussels by the Ukronazis will also be the result of Kremlin aggression.



P.S. This is not a hint!"