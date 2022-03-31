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Marter for Congress "Koolzinger" radio spot: Marter will represent us. Koolidge covered for Kinzinger.
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61 views • March 31, 2022
Hillary and the DNC have just been fined for lying about the Steele Dossier Russia Hoax. One of my opponents gave Adam Kinzinger a platform to lie to Illinois voters about it! Listen to my latest radio spot: "Koolzinger," then donate to my campaign and help me replace Democrat Lauren Underwood. https://secure.anedot.com/marter-for-... "Who we send to Congress MATTERS!" I'll represent YOU, not Adam Kinzinger!
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