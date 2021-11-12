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Carl Sagan Predicted The Current Junk Science Disaster
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65 views • November 12, 2021
Posted 30October2021 Tony Heller:
"science is a way of skeptically interrogating the universe. with a fine understanding of human fallibility. If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us something is true, to skeptical of those in authority, then we are up for grabs for the next political charlatan who comes along" "this combustible mixture of ignorance and power, sooner or later is going to blow up in our faces"
"science is a way of skeptically interrogating the universe. with a fine understanding of human fallibility. If we are not able to ask skeptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us something is true, to skeptical of those in authority, then we are up for grabs for the next political charlatan who comes along" "this combustible mixture of ignorance and power, sooner or later is going to blow up in our faces"
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