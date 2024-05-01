Create New Account
🚩Columbia Univ: Protesters attempt to BLOCK Prisoner Bus from leaving after mass arrests
channel image
GalacticStorm
2246 Subscribers
30 views
Published Wednesday

Columbia University Protesters attempt to BLOCK Prisoner Bus from leaving after mass arrests inside. Organizers urged protesters to let the busses through. Crowds cheered and clapped as those arrested were walked to the bus.


https://x.com/ScooterCasterNY/status/1785508034070159781

Keywords
mass arrestscollege campuspro palestinecolumbia univcoordinated protests

