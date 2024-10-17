Serpent Seed and the Seed War (VIDEO) - Part 6 - NOAHIDE LAWS

A teaching about the coming persecution in America unless bill 102-14 is removed, allowing Jewish rabbinical law to dictate our religious beliefs with a penalty of death by decapitation. Covers the pope's ecumenical movement over the last decade to bring all religions together under the premise that we are all on different paths to the same God. A look at new judge positions created in Israel and laws being put into place and ideals converging to trap the Christian if/when this law is enforced under One World Religion.

Visit website: www.cleansingthebloodline.com

Disclaimer: the images used in this video are taken from the internet and are not endorsing any of the books or websites shown on images.