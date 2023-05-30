Constitutionalists Oppose Debt Ceiling Deal, Antifa Member Benefits From Taxpayer Funds

After months of drama, the debt ceiling deal is finally done — maybe. And few are happy about it. We take a look at what’s in the deal, why many Republicans hate it, and its chances of getting signed into law.

Also, a recent news report reveals that taxpayer money has been funneled through a Department of Homeland Security “anti-terrorism” program that supports an Antifa member who teaches rabid leftists how to ultimately banish right-wingers with unacceptable views off online platforms, out of physical public spaces, and even fired from work.

And for the second half of the program, Alex Newman discusses the latest World Health Organization plot of a massive power grab that implicates your country, liberty, family, and health; and The John Birch Society’s legislative team discuss the latest legislative news.