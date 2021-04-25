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Tim Truth: New Evidence… covid test may be a bio weapon… Hollow shards full of chemicals
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135 views • April 25, 2021
Tim shows video of test swabs with shards that are possibly hollow and full of Hydro gel and Lithium to destroy the pineal gland and make it possible for mind control. Ivermectin seems to correct the issue…
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