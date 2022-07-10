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Paul McCartney died in 1966- Clues about his death, Is Maxwell, Ghislaine's father Robert Maxwell?
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417 views • July 10, 2022
Was Maxwell, Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell's father? The Beatles were a creation of Tavistock.
Robert Maxwell, Mick Jagger and the Beatles
One of his jobs was to introduce Mick to the movers and shakers of 1980s Britain, including media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who owned the Mirror at the time.
“We fixed up this lunch and in this booming voice,” he says, ‘Hello Mick – I have always loved the Beatles, great band.’ “Mick was looking at him as if it was a joke. But then he wasn’t quite so sure. "In the meantime, Maxwell is doing this great showing off thing, picking up the phone saying, ‘Get me the Queen now’ and
slamming the receiver down.”
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