INSANITY in the Church | John MacArthur, Voddie Baucham, Lesego Daniel, Copeland, Hagin, Hinn

205,194 views - May 24, 2022 - VIsion unSEALED - John McArthur states that you can't trust all the preachers you hear. Churches are full of bewitched people, who are confused about the Gospel. This is the worst of its kind. A preacher holds a snake and says now you have something to write about. We must stop talking about gifts. He put a woman under the power with a snake. The preacher asks her "did you see what delivered you?"

Deception comes in a variety of forms. Ken Copeland blows on COVID-19 and tells it to fall on your face. Mirror