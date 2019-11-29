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Debunking the New Wage Gap Myth | Redonkulas.com
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11 views • November 29, 2019
Feminists conducted another "study" to "prove" they're still underpaid in the workplace, but like everything else out of their mouths, it's a complete lie.
The article: https://gen.medium.com/dear-men-feminism-needs-you-833f77dcdf95
The "study": https://iwpr.org/women-earn-just-half-of-what-men-earn-over-15-years/
Brought to you by "The Second to Worst Last Day of My Life"
https://www.amazon.com/Second-Last-Worst-Day-Life/dp/B079Y8FQ4W/
Purchase "Corporateland" on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Purchase "Bachelor Pad Economics" on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-Economics-Financial-Advice/dp/1494463180/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
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Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
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Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
a copy of pop's book the warriors way and the soldiers soul, a snapshot of how a warrior thinks https://www.amazon.com/Warriors-soldiers-soul-Terrence-Popp-ebook/dp/B009SQHZIM
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
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Sources:
https://gen.medium.com/there-is-no-war-on-men-but-maybe-there-should-be-95f7e9276185
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/russian-law-student-fed-up-with-manspreading-allegedly-dumps-bleach-on-passengers-in-viral-video
https://gen.medium.com/there-is-no-war-on-men-but-maybe-there-should-be-95f7e9276185
http://inthesetimes.com/article/21475/brett-kavanaugh-rape-culture-christine-blasey-ford-sexual-assault
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/10/christine-blasey-ford-gofundme-campaign.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4611776/Woman-faces-2-years-prison-fake-rape-claims.html
https://www.dailywire.com/news/handmaids-tale-author-attacked-feminists-standing-hank-berrien
https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/im-already-equal-so-why-do-todays-feminists-keep-saying-im-oppressed/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-06-15-liberal-college-professor-says-you-should-hate-people-based-on-their-gender-inclusiveness.html
https://www.feministcurrent.com/2016/01/07/its-time-to-consider-a-curfew-for-men/
http://www.uplifting-love.com/2013/08/80-percent-of-divorces-are-filed-by.html
https://www.fathermag.com/news/2778-stats.shtml
https://winteryknight.com/2012/10/29/why-do-about-70-of-single-divorced-unmarried-women-vote-democrat/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/donald-trump-a-champion-of-women-his-female-employees-think-so/2015/11/23/7eafac80-88da-11e5-9a07-453018f9a0ec_story.html
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/nov/3/another-kavanaugh-accuser-admits-fabricating-rape-/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/29/kavanaugh-accuser-christine-blasey-ford-rakes-in-1-million-several-book-offers/
https://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/wrongfully-imprisoned-banks-career-nfl-article-1.2090727
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/brian-banks-accuser-forced-to-pay-26-million-judgment/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Banks_(American_football)#Sexual_assault_case
https://gen.medium.com/revenge-killings-need-to-be-tracked-37e78a1cf6ce
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43892189
http://panthernow.com/2018/02/27/women-veganism-feminist-vegan/
https://time.com/3222543/wage-pay-gap-myth-feminism/
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Bill-would-expand-breastfeeding-friendly-12534500.php
https://iwpr.org/women-8-times-likely-men-work-occupations-poverty-level-wages/
https://www.dol.gov/wb/stats/stats_data.htm#latest
https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/how-come-nobody-talks-about-the-gender-workplace-death-gap/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/07/07/the-chart-that-shows-how-feminism-is-ruining-womens-lives/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/feminists-are-to-blame-for-the-plight-of-boys-and-men
https://victimfocus.wordpress.com/2018/08/04/why-i-dont-want-to-become-equal-to-men/
https://thenextweb.com/facebook/2018/09/06/facebooks-double-standards-censorship/
https://dailycaller.com/2018/01/10/job-site-finds-women-48-percent-more-likely-to-get-hired-than-men/
https://www.mic.com/articles/128652/workplace-sexism-is-still-very-much-a-thing-says-depressing-new-survey
https://www.elitedaily.com/dating/stop-worrying-about-number/1196799
https://www.reddit.com/r/facepalm/comments/7qqpii/consent_can_be_revoked_at_any_time_including/
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/army-lowers-standards-female-infantrymen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maYr0PlgoNU
The article: https://gen.medium.com/dear-men-feminism-needs-you-833f77dcdf95
The "study": https://iwpr.org/women-earn-just-half-of-what-men-earn-over-15-years/
Brought to you by "The Second to Worst Last Day of My Life"
https://www.amazon.com/Second-Last-Worst-Day-Life/dp/B079Y8FQ4W/
Purchase "Corporateland" on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Purchase "Bachelor Pad Economics" on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-Economics-Financial-Advice/dp/1494463180/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
a copy of pop's book the warriors way and the soldiers soul, a snapshot of how a warrior thinks https://www.amazon.com/Warriors-soldiers-soul-Terrence-Popp-ebook/dp/B009SQHZIM
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://gen.medium.com/there-is-no-war-on-men-but-maybe-there-should-be-95f7e9276185
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/russian-law-student-fed-up-with-manspreading-allegedly-dumps-bleach-on-passengers-in-viral-video
https://gen.medium.com/there-is-no-war-on-men-but-maybe-there-should-be-95f7e9276185
http://inthesetimes.com/article/21475/brett-kavanaugh-rape-culture-christine-blasey-ford-sexual-assault
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/10/christine-blasey-ford-gofundme-campaign.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4611776/Woman-faces-2-years-prison-fake-rape-claims.html
https://www.dailywire.com/news/handmaids-tale-author-attacked-feminists-standing-hank-berrien
https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/im-already-equal-so-why-do-todays-feminists-keep-saying-im-oppressed/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-06-15-liberal-college-professor-says-you-should-hate-people-based-on-their-gender-inclusiveness.html
https://www.feministcurrent.com/2016/01/07/its-time-to-consider-a-curfew-for-men/
http://www.uplifting-love.com/2013/08/80-percent-of-divorces-are-filed-by.html
https://www.fathermag.com/news/2778-stats.shtml
https://winteryknight.com/2012/10/29/why-do-about-70-of-single-divorced-unmarried-women-vote-democrat/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/donald-trump-a-champion-of-women-his-female-employees-think-so/2015/11/23/7eafac80-88da-11e5-9a07-453018f9a0ec_story.html
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/nov/3/another-kavanaugh-accuser-admits-fabricating-rape-/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/29/kavanaugh-accuser-christine-blasey-ford-rakes-in-1-million-several-book-offers/
https://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/wrongfully-imprisoned-banks-career-nfl-article-1.2090727
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/brian-banks-accuser-forced-to-pay-26-million-judgment/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Banks_(American_football)#Sexual_assault_case
https://gen.medium.com/revenge-killings-need-to-be-tracked-37e78a1cf6ce
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43892189
http://panthernow.com/2018/02/27/women-veganism-feminist-vegan/
https://time.com/3222543/wage-pay-gap-myth-feminism/
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Bill-would-expand-breastfeeding-friendly-12534500.php
https://iwpr.org/women-8-times-likely-men-work-occupations-poverty-level-wages/
https://www.dol.gov/wb/stats/stats_data.htm#latest
https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/how-come-nobody-talks-about-the-gender-workplace-death-gap/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/07/07/the-chart-that-shows-how-feminism-is-ruining-womens-lives/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/feminists-are-to-blame-for-the-plight-of-boys-and-men
https://victimfocus.wordpress.com/2018/08/04/why-i-dont-want-to-become-equal-to-men/
https://thenextweb.com/facebook/2018/09/06/facebooks-double-standards-censorship/
https://dailycaller.com/2018/01/10/job-site-finds-women-48-percent-more-likely-to-get-hired-than-men/
https://www.mic.com/articles/128652/workplace-sexism-is-still-very-much-a-thing-says-depressing-new-survey
https://www.elitedaily.com/dating/stop-worrying-about-number/1196799
https://www.reddit.com/r/facepalm/comments/7qqpii/consent_can_be_revoked_at_any_time_including/
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/army-lowers-standards-female-infantrymen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maYr0PlgoNU
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