AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES CAUSED BY NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCIES DR JOEL WALLACH

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing autoimmune diseases. Assert that these are all nutritional deficiencies. Stating that degenerative diseases can be turned around by supplementation.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article concerning a doctor in trouble for practicing medicine without a license. Robert Young Phd. was treating terminally ill cancer patients with baking soda infusions. Telling the patients there disease was caused by acidic blood. In fact he charged one patient over $77,000 for this treatment. The patient later died under his care.

Callers





Tom has high blood pressure at times and has been diagnosed with tachy cardia.





Donald has been diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.





Dave has a friend with lumps under their skin.





Jennifer has been diagnosed with a lesion on her liver.