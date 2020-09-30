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STEREO-A : Station Von Braun
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32 views • September 30, 2020
En 2019, en hommage à l’ingénieur allemand Wernher Von Braun, la Gateway Foundation a dévoilé le projet « station Von Braun ». Mais d’après les images du Satellite Stéréo A de la NASA prises en février 2020, ce havre de paix pour milliardaires existe peut-être déjà.
https://www.andre-as.com
https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/browse/2020/02/29/ahead/hi2/1024/thumbnail.shtml
https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/browse/2020/02/27/index.shtml
https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/2019/02/23/ce-projet-de-station-orbitale-va-plaire-aux-fans-de-science-fiction_a_23675869/
https://vimeo.com/124219408
https://vimeo.com/78355855
Titre : Run
Auteur : Kai Engel
Source : https://kaiengel.bandcamp.com
Licence : https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Téléchargement (9MB) : https://auboutdufil.com/?id=494
https://www.andre-as.com
https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/browse/2020/02/29/ahead/hi2/1024/thumbnail.shtml
https://stereo.gsfc.nasa.gov/browse/2020/02/27/index.shtml
https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/2019/02/23/ce-projet-de-station-orbitale-va-plaire-aux-fans-de-science-fiction_a_23675869/
https://vimeo.com/124219408
https://vimeo.com/78355855
Titre : Run
Auteur : Kai Engel
Source : https://kaiengel.bandcamp.com
Licence : https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Téléchargement (9MB) : https://auboutdufil.com/?id=494
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