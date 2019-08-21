© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINE FACTS: Pastor Ricardo Beas - Loma Linda University
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • August 21, 2019
Vaccine Facts: Facts to consider before deciding if vaccines are safe and should be mandated
By Pastor Ricardo Beas - Natural Law Church of Health and Healing
Links:
Dorit Reiss PowerPoint, starts at page 12
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Dorit...
Dorit Reiss Class Curriculum, at page 11
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Dorit...
Horrors of Vaccination - Higgins, 1920
San Diego County Study on Whooping Cought
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/San_D...
Newspaper Articles on Vaccine Outbreaks
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
Facts About Vaccines
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
Opposition to SB 276, Chronic Illness Chart, Vaccine Insert Breakdown, Gardasil Placebo Group, and Revised Gardasil Table 10
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
Gardasil Insert
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Garda...
------------------------
CORRECTIONS:
In the presentation, I mention that the Polio vaccine pre-licensing study only lasted 48 hours. That is incorrect, it is one of the Hib studies that was only for 48 hours.
By Pastor Ricardo Beas - Natural Law Church of Health and Healing
Links:
Dorit Reiss PowerPoint, starts at page 12
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Dorit...
Dorit Reiss Class Curriculum, at page 11
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Dorit...
Horrors of Vaccination - Higgins, 1920
San Diego County Study on Whooping Cought
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/San_D...
Newspaper Articles on Vaccine Outbreaks
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
Facts About Vaccines
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
Opposition to SB 276, Chronic Illness Chart, Vaccine Insert Breakdown, Gardasil Placebo Group, and Revised Gardasil Table 10
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Vacci...
Gardasil Insert
-- http://www.cafepeyote.com/files/Garda...
------------------------
CORRECTIONS:
In the presentation, I mention that the Polio vaccine pre-licensing study only lasted 48 hours. That is incorrect, it is one of the Hib studies that was only for 48 hours.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.