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The teachings of Jesus - The most wonderful
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11 views • August 15, 2021
The teachings of Jesus - The most wonderful
Although many people hate the idea of obeying this teaching of Jesus, it actually allows us to experience part of the Kingdom of Heaven here and now on earth. Are you willing to believe Jesus and follow it?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
Although many people hate the idea of obeying this teaching of Jesus, it actually allows us to experience part of the Kingdom of Heaven here and now on earth. Are you willing to believe Jesus and follow it?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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