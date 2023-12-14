Create New Account
Unelected globalists at the WEF and UN are utterly determined to abolish farming
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Unelected globalists at the WEF and UN are utterly determined to abolish farming, using any pretext they can dream up, so people will have no choice but to eat an insect-based diet—as detailed in an excellent new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'

Watch the full documentary (https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nofarmersnofood-5390883?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media)

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

Keywords
genocidedepopulationinsectsbugswefclimate scam

