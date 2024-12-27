The Government Lights $ On Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Rand Paul: The Festivus Report 2024 (10th Edition)
* It’s not fraud, waste and abuse.
* It’s theft and treason — and he found $1T of it this time.
* All that absurd pork is the swamp’s way of mocking us.
* Their asinine ‘spending projects’ are trojan horses for corrupt $ laundering schemes.
* Team Trump needs to demolish DC.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Carl Higbie Frontline (26 December 2024)