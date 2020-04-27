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We're All Conditioned To Love Conspiracy Theories Whether We Know It Or Not
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10 views • April 27, 2020
In this video I discuss how we're all conditioned to love conspiracy theories through the fictional content we've consumed our entire lives. We love conspiracy fiction without even realizing it. So, why do we shun those who speak about conspiracies in real life?
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See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
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