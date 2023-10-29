Martus for Truth: Life is Hard, But Can You Not See the Beauty?

All the world seems dull, drear, and desolate. These ARE hard times, but it is in such times when we must seek calm and stillness, within, to communicate with God—to hear HIM—and not ourselves. We are not the important one—God is.
#PsalmOneFortyTwo, #Hope, #Beauty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.