Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Martus for Truth: Life is Hard, But Can You Not See the Beauty?
channel image
Martus for Truth
12 Subscribers
4 views
Published 15 hours ago

All the world seems dull, drear, and desolate. These ARE hard times, but it is in such times when we must seek calm and stillness, within, to communicate with God—to hear HIM—and not ourselves. We are not the important one—God is.


#PsalmOneFortyTwo, #Hope, #Beauty

Keywords
beautyhopepsalmonefortytwo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket