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Joel Skousen - 2021 Year End Analysis (BANNED from YouTube)
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420 views • December 06, 2021
Joel Skousen speaking at the Highland Group meeting on December 3, 2021.
Topics covered include:
- Cleon Skousen's book "The Naked Communist".
- Globalists (or Oligarchs) are really the ones in control, not the Communists.
- Globalists use Communism to break down the social order, to allow them to take control.
- Historians are "yes men".
- Cuban missile crisis.
- The Betrayal of Nicaragua.
- KSL used to be a conservative news station. No longer.
- We are facing the most devastating series of propaganda ever.
- Phony fall of the Soviet Union. Communist Party went underground.
- Phony war on terror. It was a deep state operation from beginning to end.
- Current events.
- Major conspiracy against liberty.
- Coming WW3.
Topics covered include:
- Cleon Skousen's book "The Naked Communist".
- Globalists (or Oligarchs) are really the ones in control, not the Communists.
- Globalists use Communism to break down the social order, to allow them to take control.
- Historians are "yes men".
- Cuban missile crisis.
- The Betrayal of Nicaragua.
- KSL used to be a conservative news station. No longer.
- We are facing the most devastating series of propaganda ever.
- Phony fall of the Soviet Union. Communist Party went underground.
- Phony war on terror. It was a deep state operation from beginning to end.
- Current events.
- Major conspiracy against liberty.
- Coming WW3.
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