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Athletes Dropping, Record Life Insurance Deaths: On a Clear and Convincing Basis, It's Because of the Vaccines
The Bradford Hill Criteria for Causality Confirm
- Is there a large signal? Yes, an astronomical number of deaths.
- Is there a temporal association? Yes. It turns out that 80% of these deaths occur within a week. 50% will occur within a couple of days.
- Is it internally consistent? Are there near-misses? Yes. Blood clots, heart attacks, myocarditis, and so on.
- Is it externally consistent? Yes. Record life insurance deaths and a record number of athletes dying on the field.
- Do randomized trials affirm? Yes. More deaths in Pfizer's vaccine group than in the placebo."