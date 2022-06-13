Athletes Dropping, Record Life Insurance Deaths: On a Clear and Convincing Basis, It's Because of the Vaccines





The Bradford Hill Criteria for Causality Confirm





- Is there a large signal? Yes, an astronomical number of deaths.





- Is there a temporal association? Yes. It turns out that 80% of these deaths occur within a week. 50% will occur within a couple of days.





- Is it internally consistent? Are there near-misses? Yes. Blood clots, heart attacks, myocarditis, and so on.





- Is it externally consistent? Yes. Record life insurance deaths and a record number of athletes dying on the field.





- Do randomized trials affirm? Yes. More deaths in Pfizer's vaccine group than in the placebo."