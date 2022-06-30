Two Practical Methods To Protect Your Stored Water #shorts

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CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/KRtkAttrmNw Have you ever tried to store rainwater only to find it fouled and unusable? 💦 John Hancock, who has committed his time and energy to educating people about the sustainable benefits that off-grid living practices can offer, offers a few tips to help you store water in a more sustainable way. According to John there are TWO practical ways you can prevent your stored water from getting fouled. 🪣 He shares that the most important step anyone looking to store water for some time need to do is to install a wire mesh over their gutters and to invest in a good filter with different substrates to filter out any impurities that may cause biofilm or algae to develop in the stored water. 🧫 What are your thoughts about John’s advice on how to store water? Let us know in the comments!