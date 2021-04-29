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Father Tadej 3/6
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136 views • April 29, 2021
Elder Tadej of Vitovnica was one of the most renowned spiritual guides of Serbia
in the twentieth century. As a novice he lived in obedience to elder Ambrose of
Miljkovo monastery, a disciple of the famous Optina fathers.
From him Fr. Thaddeus learned the Prayer of the Heart and the selfless love that came to characterize his whole ministry to the suffering Serbian people.
in the twentieth century. As a novice he lived in obedience to elder Ambrose of
Miljkovo monastery, a disciple of the famous Optina fathers.
From him Fr. Thaddeus learned the Prayer of the Heart and the selfless love that came to characterize his whole ministry to the suffering Serbian people.
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