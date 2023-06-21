Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3097a - The Battle Between Economic Systems Is About To Go Into Overdrive
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3097a - June 20, 2023

The Battle Between Economic Systems Is About To Go Into Overdrive


The green new deal has failed, each prediction has not come true and the people are now seeing it as a big hoax. The crack in the [CB] system is the food, the food will continue to rise and no amount manipulation can cover it up. The battle for the economic systems is now occurring.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

