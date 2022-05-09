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VACCINE-DERIVED POLIO ON THE RISE
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927 views • May 09, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
A recent uptick in vaccine-derived polio in Africa, and parts of Asia, is being reported due to lack of efficacy in the widely used oral vaccine, triggering pandemic fears.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13s5yq-vaccine-derived-polio-on-the-rise.html
A recent uptick in vaccine-derived polio in Africa, and parts of Asia, is being reported due to lack of efficacy in the widely used oral vaccine, triggering pandemic fears.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13s5yq-vaccine-derived-polio-on-the-rise.html
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