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Episode 60 - Parent Terrorists?
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10 views • March 07, 2022
Join Jeff with guest Shawn McBreairty to discuss the Marxists and education. We take a hard look at the sexualization of our very young children in public education.
Special guest Emmanuel Noble Enime discusses positivity and being a "Character Coach"
Maine First website: https://mainefirstproject.org
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
EMF Protection and Home Décor: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
Special guest Emmanuel Noble Enime discusses positivity and being a "Character Coach"
Maine First website: https://mainefirstproject.org
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
EMF Protection and Home Décor: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
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