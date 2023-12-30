Create New Account
Dollar, Satellites & EMP
High Hopes
The Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson


Dec 29, 2023


Russia officially calls on BRICS Nations to ditch the U.S. Dollar. Therefor the Dollar won’t be King much longer. In other news, China’s spaceplane has released six mystery objects into orbit. Finally, Pastor Stan shows us in Prophecy what could be coming via EMP to America.


00:00 - Thank you for Giving

01:15 - Russia Calls on BRICS to Drop Dollar

10:03 - China Releases Six Mystery Objects into Orbit

10:38 - Coming Pole Shift

15:55 - Angel on the Statue of Liberty

20:24 - America Crack in Two

21:32 - EMP Attack

25:07 - Mark of the Beast

27:32 - Joseph’s Kitchen


americaangelrussiastatue of libertyprophecychinaempunited statesmark of the beastdollarsatellitespole shiftbricsorbitprophecy clubstan johnsonditch the dollarspaceplanesix mystery objectscrack in two

