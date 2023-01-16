Quo Vadis





Jan 16, 2023





In this video we share Pope Benedict XVI on The Antichrist is Near.





That the prophesied Antichrist will rise in our days seemed to have been affirmed in a recently disclosed letter of the late Pope Benedict XVI.





The letter, written in 2015 two years after he resigned from the papacy, said:





“As one sees the power of Antichrist spreading, one can only pray that the Lord will give us mighty shepherds to defend His Church against the power of evil in this hour of need.”





The letter was addressed to Vladimir Palko, a mathematician and retired statesman who, out of prudence, decided to keep the letter’s content a secret until the death of the then Pope Emeritus.





Benedict XVI’s statement carries apocalyptic weight, since it minced no words confirming the existence of the Antichrist in our days.





The following words on the Antichrist were given in Palermo, on March 15th, 2000 by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger.





Here are his words:





The Apocalypse speaks about God’s antagonist, the beast.





This animal does not have a name, but a number.





In [the horror of the concentration camps], they cancel faces and history, transforming man into a number, reducing him to a cog in an enormous machine.





Man is no more than a function.





In our days, we should not forget that they prefigured the destiny of a world that runs the risk of adopting the same structure of the concentration camps, if the universal law of the machine is accepted.





The machines that have been constructed impose the same law.





According to this logic, man must be interpreted by a computer and this is only possible if translated into numbers.





The beast is a number and transforms into numbers.





God, however, has a name and calls by name.





He is a person and looks for the person.





Benedict wrote about the Antichrist in his first book about Jesus of Nazareth.





It was the part where he discussed the temptation of Christ by the devil in the desert, where "the devil appeared as a theologian", in Ratzinger's words.





As a theological scholar, he criticized certain behavior of scholars and theologians.





And he reminded that the Antichrist does not have to look hideous, that he does not have to be recognized as evil, but he can appear acceptable, benevolent, as a humanist; who, however, goes against God.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqcz3kZUNG8



