Massive Global RISING UP Happening NOW! COVID Lies EXPOSED!

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The ground swelling of non-compliance is becoming contagious as nurses are protesting outside of hospitals in the United States and in the UK citizens are resisting the mandates and lockdowns.
National File Senior Reporter, Patrick Howley, joins Stew Peters with shocking videos and reveals that COVID has ENDED.
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV