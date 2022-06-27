269) How controlled opposition works by Dr Jane Ruby

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Credits to Flyover Conservatives, June 26, 2022:June 26, 2022 | Dr. Jane Ruby Blows Lid Off the Clot Shot with Photos & Proof from Embalmers | Flyover Conservatives: https://rumble.com/v19m2xn-dr.-jane-ruby-blows-lid-off-the-clot-shot-with-photos-and-proof-from-embalm.html
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua