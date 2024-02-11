Tucker Carlson Interviews Vladamir Putin

Tucker Carlson Interviews Russian President Vladamir Putin at the Kremlin on 6 February 2024. Full Interview as archived from banned dot video. This contains Putin's history briefing that earned Tucker a place on the Ukrainian kill list, a brazen act of NATO cencorship.
