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Doctothon - Hommage au Pr Montagnier - 2/2
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22 views • April 19, 2022
27 mars 2022 : https://crowdbunker.com/v/wFCjqQkX
DOCTOTHON : https://crowdbunker.com/@Doctothon-org
DOCTOTHON LIVE
Cette vidéo est protégée contre la censure.
Durant 8 heures, témoignages LIVE et vidéos préenregistrées de proches collaborateurs ou de personnes inspirées par le Pr Montagnier se succèderont pour lui rendre un dernier hommage.
DOCTOTHON : https://crowdbunker.com/@Doctothon-org
DOCTOTHON LIVE
Cette vidéo est protégée contre la censure.
Durant 8 heures, témoignages LIVE et vidéos préenregistrées de proches collaborateurs ou de personnes inspirées par le Pr Montagnier se succèderont pour lui rendre un dernier hommage.
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