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Pray against Klaus Schwab's Cyber Polygon!!!!!!!
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71 views • October 08, 2021
Pleeeeeeeease
TBH, I used to despise "Give us this day our daily bread" in the Lord's prayer. After all, couldn't I just buy food or water from a store? But since last year and all the Revelation end times stuff coming to fruition, I am really sorry God for not valuing this highly enough. As 2 Timothy 3:16-17 says:
"All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: 17That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works."
God's word is inerrant. There is no excuse for looking down on any yod or tittle...
TBH, I used to despise "Give us this day our daily bread" in the Lord's prayer. After all, couldn't I just buy food or water from a store? But since last year and all the Revelation end times stuff coming to fruition, I am really sorry God for not valuing this highly enough. As 2 Timothy 3:16-17 says:
"All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: 17That the man of God may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works."
God's word is inerrant. There is no excuse for looking down on any yod or tittle...
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