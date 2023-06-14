A word of warning from our lovely Jesus of a massive earthquake coming to our world as judgment.
Joel 3:16 The Lord also shall roar out of Zion, and utter his voice from Jerusalem; and the heavens and the earth shall shake: but the Lord will be the hope of his people, and the strength of the children of Israel.
Ministry Website: https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320
For Prayer email: [email protected]
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBooks Download: https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.