- Ukrainian cross-border operations are spearheaded by militants identified by even the Western media as Nazis;
- Ukraine has increasingly relied on terrorism following the loss of Bakhmut and a growing missile and drone campaign being carried out by Russia across Ukraine;
- New “security assistance” package from the US Department of Defense to Ukraine includes munitions reflecting Ukraine’s growing shortage of air defense capabilities;
- Talk of tanks and warplanes are admittedly for Ukraine’s use in the distant future, not for the upcoming offensive;
Mirrored - The New Atlas
