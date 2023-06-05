Dark Truth Behind Ukraine's NATO-Armed Border Raids + Cost of Attrition Continues to Mount

- Ukrainian cross-border operations are spearheaded by militants identified by even the Western media as Nazis;

- Ukraine has increasingly relied on terrorism following the loss of Bakhmut and a growing missile and drone campaign being carried out by Russia across Ukraine;

- New “security assistance” package from the US Department of Defense to Ukraine includes munitions reflecting Ukraine’s growing shortage of air defense capabilities;

- Talk of tanks and warplanes are admittedly for Ukraine’s use in the distant future, not for the upcoming offensive;

Mirrored - The New Atlas