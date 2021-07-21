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BLM cannot hide their Marxist/Communist leanings.
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100 views • July 21, 2021
Cuban lad tells BLM they suck!!!
He tells them to go to a communist country like Cuba and live there for at least a month.
Educated black people and black people who live or have lived under a communist regime know what the score is.
BLM cannot hide their Marxist/Communist leanings.
He tells them to go to a communist country like Cuba and live there for at least a month.
Educated black people and black people who live or have lived under a communist regime know what the score is.
BLM cannot hide their Marxist/Communist leanings.
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