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Ehukai Pillbox hike, Oahu, Hawaii, circa November 2019
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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23 views • February 24, 2021
#Ehukai #Pillbox #Oahu

Ehukai Pillboxes is a 2.3 mile heavily trafficked loop trail located near Haleiwa, Oahu, Hawaii that features beautiful wild flowers and is rated as moderate. The trail is primarily used for hiking and is accessible year-round. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash.

Very family oriented, wide, easy, well graded trail. Only thing to watch out for are the junctions to the pillboxes and when it's raining, it can get slippery. Some rope sections which could come handy when muddy and slippery.

This trail is easy to follow and had minimal mud only at the beginning, ropes to help when it was very steep, good roots for footing and really beautiful views. The pillboxes were full of people at sunset but still very expansive views. From pillbox 1 to pillbox 2 is only a few minutes of steep decline and it’s worth checking out both. There are some very steep parts on this trail, but they’re short. This would be an excellent challenge for a beginner hiker as well as a fun journey for someone in tip-top shape.
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vacationhawaiisunexercisefunmauirunpilloahuwalkhikejogehukaipillbox
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