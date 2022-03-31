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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Truth Shall Make You Free, What Is Truth Then? - WUP 109
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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130 views • March 31, 2022
Episode 109. The Bible states that we live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God, and it also states that Jesus is the Word. If these Words of Jesus are also defined as Truth, how important is it for us to be sure that we have the correct words?

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