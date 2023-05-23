The Great Flood Christian Club Story

The Great Flood story is told in the Bible Genesis chapters 7, 8 and chapter 9 verses 1-7. Song "God is so good". Flanellos by Bernice C. Jordan 1961 and her story plan is used by sister here. God bless you!
