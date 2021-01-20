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CANADA is in DEEP TROUBLE!
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1113 views • January 20, 2021
source material:
Trudeau wants to turn back clock on free speech
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-trudeau-wants-to-turn-back-clock-on-free-speech
Trudeau says he wants to serve Canadians for 'number of more years'
https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-says-he-wants-to-serve-for-number-of-more-years
Donations to Elle's Place
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Trudeau wants to turn back clock on free speech
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/goldstein-trudeau-wants-to-turn-back-clock-on-free-speech
Trudeau says he wants to serve Canadians for 'number of more years'
https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-says-he-wants-to-serve-for-number-of-more-years
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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