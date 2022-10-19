Create New Account
New COVID strain did NOT clear research with agency.
What is happening
Streamed live October 19,2022 Top NIH director admits Boston lab that created new COVID strain did NOT clear research with agency. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/ar... #Covid #NIH #healthShow less

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
53.4K subscribers
healthnihjudge napolitanocovidnew covid strainjudging freedomnot clear research

