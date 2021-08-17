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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 10) The 500 Trillion Dollar Lawsuit has NO Standing - Justice Anna Webinar
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70 views • August 17, 2021
U.S Citizens lawyers who are suing the Federal Government got no standing to pull it off and the the court they are addressing won't have the jurisdiction (Right Words) either. However, the research has been done is not a wasted effort. At some point there will a restitution for businesses and individuals. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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