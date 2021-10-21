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NBA's 'Kyrie Irving' Doubles Down On His Decision Not To Get The ‘Gene Therapy Poison’
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170 views • October 21, 2021
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New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Make sure to Visit:
TheCovidBlog.com
NaturalNews.com
StopTheCrime.net
Renz-law.com
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
StewPeters.tv
Secret Covenant (72 total bullet points)
Bullet Point #7: We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak, while pretending to do the opposite.
Bullet Point #16: We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.
Bullet Point #17 Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.
Bullet Point #18: They will see our products used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effects.
Bullet Point #19: When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it’s for their help.
Bullet Point #20: We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.
Bullet Point #69: They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions shall have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Discord: Brayoda #5980
If you’d like to support the Channel: cash.app/$TakeNoteTV
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from ‘Gene Therapy Poisons’: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The “Gene Therapy Poison” Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf
Make sure to Visit:
TheCovidBlog.com
NaturalNews.com
StopTheCrime.net
Renz-law.com
Stopworldcontrol.com (download the “Gene Therapy Poison” death report)
StewPeters.tv
Secret Covenant (72 total bullet points)
Bullet Point #7: We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak, while pretending to do the opposite.
Bullet Point #16: We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.
Bullet Point #17 Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.
Bullet Point #18: They will see our products used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effects.
Bullet Point #19: When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it’s for their help.
Bullet Point #20: We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.
Bullet Point #69: They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions shall have revealed who we are and they will hunt us down and no person shall give us shelter.
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