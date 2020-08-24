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Free Community College! | True News with Stefan Molyneux
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7 views • August 24, 2020
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0:00 - Free Community College! Thanks Obama!
9:45 - Amazing NASA Incompetence: Space Tower to Nowhere!
12:52 - Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting attacked for Not Being a Feminist
19:33 - Study Links Circumcision to Autism and ADHD
23:45 - Mailbag: You've argued that "Me, Plus..." is a toxic orientation for people to have in relationships. However, how do we get people to associate with us unless we are providing something of value to them? Can people truly love us only for who we are, or do we need to provide something? Where do we draw the line between providing value and turning into a full-blown "Me Plusser"?
29:05 - Mailbag: Whenever I argue for a free market, one of the first things I hear is “oh, you want to return to old capitalism where the “robber barons” oppressed the workers and children would work 12 hours a day for $1 an hour”. What, in a free or minarchist society, would stop this from happening again?
Sources
Free Community College! Thanks Obama!
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-01-09/cost-obamas-free-community-college-vision-taxpayers-60-billion
Amazing NASA Incompetence: Space Tower to Nowhere!
http://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/national/2014/12/15/nasas-349-million-monument-to-its-drift/
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting attacked for Not Being a Feminist
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/big-bang-theorys-kaley-cuocosweeting-apologises-for-saying-shes-not-a-feminist-9956393.html
Study Links Circumcision to Autism and ADHD
http://rt.com/news/221187-circumcision-autism-boys-study/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_zkKciuIpA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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0:00 - Free Community College! Thanks Obama!
9:45 - Amazing NASA Incompetence: Space Tower to Nowhere!
12:52 - Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting attacked for Not Being a Feminist
19:33 - Study Links Circumcision to Autism and ADHD
23:45 - Mailbag: You've argued that "Me, Plus..." is a toxic orientation for people to have in relationships. However, how do we get people to associate with us unless we are providing something of value to them? Can people truly love us only for who we are, or do we need to provide something? Where do we draw the line between providing value and turning into a full-blown "Me Plusser"?
29:05 - Mailbag: Whenever I argue for a free market, one of the first things I hear is “oh, you want to return to old capitalism where the “robber barons” oppressed the workers and children would work 12 hours a day for $1 an hour”. What, in a free or minarchist society, would stop this from happening again?
Sources
Free Community College! Thanks Obama!
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-01-09/cost-obamas-free-community-college-vision-taxpayers-60-billion
Amazing NASA Incompetence: Space Tower to Nowhere!
http://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/national/2014/12/15/nasas-349-million-monument-to-its-drift/
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting attacked for Not Being a Feminist
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/big-bang-theorys-kaley-cuocosweeting-apologises-for-saying-shes-not-a-feminist-9956393.html
Study Links Circumcision to Autism and ADHD
http://rt.com/news/221187-circumcision-autism-boys-study/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_zkKciuIpA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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