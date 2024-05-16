Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FDA Changes Informed Consent and Allows the Masses to be Experimented on!
channel image
The New American
2339 Subscribers
224 views
Published Yesterday

Previously Aired 2/5/24


Dr. Naomi Wolf explains how the FDA has taken some major moves that will scare you. Also, Glenn Beck Chalkboard Breakdown on who you are REALLY Fighting Against.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: 1. Bannon’s War Room - Naomi Wolf: "They Changed The Definition Of Informed Consent So That They Will Be In The Clear" https://rumble.com/v4b0496-naomi-wolf-they-changed-the-definition-of-informed-consent-so-that-they-wil.html


2. BlazeTV - What are we REALLY Fighting Against? - Glenn Beck Chalkboard Breakdown https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLqItWC0kk0&ab_channel=BlazeTV


UPDATE ON BEN: Check out the link for an update on Ben's situation. https://thenewamerican.com/video/update-on-my-condition-and-the-saudi-arabia-peace-deal/


For reliable news and in-depth information, explore The New American at https://thenewamerican.com.


Catch all episodes of The Ben Armstrong Show by visiting https://thenewamerican.com/video/armstrong/

Keywords
fdaconsentexperiments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket