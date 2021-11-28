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I AM SO SORRY ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING SAYS WOLFGANG WODARG, MD (MURDER FOR MONEY)
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122 views • November 28, 2021
Source: Fat News. It saddens me also that somebody would kill for a paycheck or to bolster their reputation. I hope the bastards burn in hell.
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Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
BREAKING - Vaxx vials marked 1, 2 & 3. 1 = Saline, 2 = mRNA, 3 = Cancer or worse
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yl38wXP9jsx7/
Head of German Hospital Commits Suicide-''There's no virus, it's a Dictatorship, disguised.''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZnCxCdfm9Z91/
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