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How to Grow Tuberose/ Rajnigandha
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10 views • November 12, 2019
How to Grow Tuberose /Rajnigandha.
Most of the gardeners like tuberose. Tuberose grows from bulbs.
You can grow tuberose in any type of container. Fill the container with soil, compost and place the tuberose bulb. Water thoroughly.
You will get tuberose flower within 90-120 days after planting.
Most of the gardeners like tuberose. Tuberose grows from bulbs.
You can grow tuberose in any type of container. Fill the container with soil, compost and place the tuberose bulb. Water thoroughly.
You will get tuberose flower within 90-120 days after planting.
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